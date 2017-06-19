The largest Bogyoke Aung San statue inaugurated

The inauguration of the largest Bogyoke Aung San statue and square was held in Mandalay over the weekend in commemoration of the centenary of the late national leader, state media reported on 18 June.
At the ceremony, Speaker U Win Myint delivered an opening address to unveil the brass statue which was cast in commemoration of Bogyoke Aung San, the independence hero of Myanmar.
The statue and the square are located in Mandalar Tagon Park between 56th and 57th streets and Bayintnaung and Kyansittha roads, Pyigyitagon Township, Mandalay.
The 13-foot-high statue was paraded through the city last weekend before reaching its destination.