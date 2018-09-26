Law and judiciary officers prosecuted in connection with Aung Ye Htwe murder case

Law officers and judicial officers including Yangon Region Advocate General Han Htoo were prosecuted at Yangon High Court on September 25 in connection with comedian Aung Ye Htwe’s murder.
The Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted them for taking bribes of tens of millions of kyat and expensive liquor bottles from the accused Than Htut Aung’s father Khin Maung Lay.
In connection with the case, Yangon Region Advocate General Han Htoo took 15 million kyats, Blue Label whiskey and a shirt, Yangon Region Law Officer Thein Zaw took 5 million kyats, Yangon Region East District Law Officer Ko Ko Lay took 13 million kyats and a bottle of Gold Label whiskey, Yangon Region East District Deputy District Law Officer Khin Khin Thit took 3 million kyat and a batik lungyi, Yangon Region East District Deputy District Judge Aung Kyi took 33 million kyats and Shwe Paukkan Area police station house officer Chit Ko Ko took 3 million kyats as bribes.
The Anti-Corruption Commission registered the case against Yangon Region Advocate General Han Htoo under section 55, 56 of Anti-Corruption Law and the rest under section 55 of the law at Thuwunna Area Police Station on September 13.
Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law carries 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine and section 56 carries 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.