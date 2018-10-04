Legislators wait to see return of 5.2 billion kyats from former Region Government

Legislators from Ayeyarwady Region Assembly are reportedly watching for the return of government fund of 5.2 billion kyats from the previous government.
Ayeyarwady Region Assembly legislator Ni Ni Moe from Nyaungdon constituency said, “The auditor general of the regional government did not answer the question of the 5.2 billion government fund at an assembly session. We had regular meeting with about three persons. I asked our Planning and Finance Minister and he replied to me that they had in-principle agreed with former Chief Minister Thein Aung to return the missing funds.”
Former Chief Minister Thein Aung raised funds for the government by holding concerts and asked for donations from businessmen in the name of the ‘All Round Development Foundation’ and then he transferred the funds to ‘Ayeyarwady Region Education and Health All Round Foundation’ instead of transferring it to the new government.
“The government told us that they were negotiating for transfer of the missing fund and some were in a bank account. Some of the funds were spent on development and investment in companies. They told us that because of this they were still negotiating with the former government for the transfer of the missing funds.” legislator Ni Ni Moe added.
Under the directive of the President’s Office, Ayeyarwady Health, Education All Round Development Foundation’ was told to return funds.