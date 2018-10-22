Liver disease symposium held in Yangon

On Monday, 22 October 2018

Liver Symposium 2018 was held at Novotel Yangon Max with an opening speech by Permanent Secretary Professor Dr Thet Khine Win of the Ministry of Health and Sports. Photo: MOI

A liver symposium is underway in Yangon with experts and officials presenting papers on hepatitis B and C virus and liver disease, Xinhua reported quoting state media.

The two-day Liver Symposium-2018, which began on Saturday, is jointly organized by National Hepatitis Control Program of the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports, Myanmar Liver Foundation and B.K. Kee Foundation as well as Myanmar Medical Association.

Hoping that the symposium would contribute to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and research on live disease, Permanent Secretary of the ministry Professor Dr. Thet Khaing Win urged partner organizations to cooperate in the national hepatitis control program.

