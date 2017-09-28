Local and foreign journalists visit Hindu mass grave site

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 28 September 2017

Villagers crying at the site where the bodies were found. Photo: Thura for Mizzima

Local and foreign journalists, including from Mizzima, visited the site where dead bodies were found in a rice field near a Hindu village.

So far 45 bodies of Hindu villagers have been found, and a search team is looking for more.

The authorities say they believe the people were killed by Rohingya terrorists. A total of 92 people are still reported missing, according to a statement by the Myanmar government.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), believed responsible issued a statement its Twitter feed yesterday ‘categorically’ denying it was responsible.

