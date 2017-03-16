Lower House approves controversial motion to rename bridge in Mon State

The Lower House has approved a controversial motion urging the government to rename a bridge over the Thanlwin (Salween) River between Mawlamyine and Chaungzone after the late leader General Aung San, despite about 10,000 people in Mawlamyine planning to stage a protest against the move.
The current name of the bridge is Thanlwin Bridge (Chaungzone).
Buddhist Abbot U Wara Wuntha, a spokesperson from a committee opposing the plan to rename the bridge, told Mizzima, “I think parliament’s decision to rename the bridge after General Aung San is unfair. That’s why we plan to stage a protest. It is one-sided. It is like parliament oppressing the ethnic minorities. It is unfair.”
About 10,000 people are likely to participate in the protest on March 19.
The plan to rename the bridge has drawn criticism since February.
The motion was put forward by Mi Kun Chan, an MP representing Paung Constituency, in February. The bridge’s length is more than 5,000 feet.
On March 14, parliament approved the motion with 217 votes in favour, 43 against and 116 abstentions.