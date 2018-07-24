Ma Ba Tha successor banned

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Leaders of the Ma Ba Tha movement attend the Peace Organization of Ma Ba Tha (Patriotic Association of Myanmar) members conference in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 May 2017. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

A government-appointed body that regulates Myanmar's Buddhist clergy has again banned an ultranationalist organization known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric, ordering it to remove its posters and signboards or face punishment under both Buddhist and secular law.

On July 20, the Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee (Ma Ha Na) ordered the Buddha Dhamma Parahita Foundation, formerly known as Ma Ba Tha, to end its activities and remove its signboards within 45 days.

Ma Ba Tha was also banned in May 2017 but it rebranded and continued operating.

More Articles

General Aung San Statue vandalized in Myitkyina
Over 5,000 flood victims confirmed in Tanintharyi
Key member resigns from Myanmar advisory panel on Rakhine crisis
Women from ethnic armed group killed in Myanmar’s east
Peace Commission and KIO have informal meet in Chiang Mai
Use of digital forensics raises questions in Reuters case
....

Advertisements

This Week