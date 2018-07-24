Ma Ba Tha successor banned

A government-appointed body that regulates Myanmar's Buddhist clergy has again banned an ultranationalist organization known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric, ordering it to remove its posters and signboards or face punishment under both Buddhist and secular law.
On July 20, the Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee (Ma Ha Na) ordered the Buddha Dhamma Parahita Foundation, formerly known as Ma Ba Tha, to end its activities and remove its signboards within 45 days.
Ma Ba Tha was also banned in May 2017 but it rebranded and continued operating.