Magway CM testifies as prosecution witness in Ann town riot case

Magway Region Government Chief Minister Dr. Aung Moe Nyo testified January 12 as prosecution witness at Magway District Court in the sedition case of organizing people to incite a riot and unrest in Ann town, Rakhine State.
Magway Region General Administration Department (GA) Director Than Swe filed a complaint against a person at Magway District court on September 29 with the charge. The court accepted the case.
According to information received from Magway District Court, the court transferred this case to police station under section 202 of Criminal Procedure Code and then the police submitted its investigation report to the court. After receiving this investigation report the court proceeded for trial under section 124(a) of the Penal Code, which refers to sedition.
The court has heard the case several times and the next hearing is on January 19.
It is learned that the accused in this complaint is Aung Myint Kyaw of Magway City.
Back in September, the Magway Region government Chief Minister briefed media that there was a person who was organizing people living in Magway by offering 500,000 kyat per head to create a riot and unrest.