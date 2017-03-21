Man to be prosecuted over U Wirathu sermon

Ayeyarwady Region, Eainme Township, township administrator Thet Zaw Oo said on March 20 that they would prosecute a man who organized an event where U Wirathu preached a pre-recorded sermon while wearing adhesive tape over his mouth.
Thet Zaw Oo told Mizzima, “We are building the case with legal advice given by law officers. It is unclear which sections we will prosecute this man under. These facts will be known only when the case is put in trial court. We can’t say at present as it is inappropriate. We received legal advice on Friday.”
State Sangha Maha Nayaka (the highest governing body of all Sangha orders in Myanmar) banned abbot U Wirathu on March 9 from preaching for one year. However,since then he has played pre-recorded sermons while wearing adhesive tape over his mouth.