Mantong reopened by Myanmar Military

Vehicles trapped in Mantong township for five days were able to leave the area in northern Shan state on Thursday after the Myanmar military reopened roads following an ambush by an ethnic armed group on one of its convoys by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), RFA reported.
The military closed off all entry and exit points to the township after the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) attacked one of its convoys on August 4, prohibiting residents and visitors from coming into and going out of Mantong.
Mantong is one of two townships in the Palaung self-administered zone overseen by the ethnic Palaung, or Ta’ang, people — a Mon–Khmer ethnic minority found in Shan state.