Martyrs’ Day observed

Myanmar officially observed Martyrs’ Day yesterday, the 70th anniversary of the assassination of independence heroes including General Aung San, father of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, with a state ceremony at the Martyrs’ Mausoleum in Yangon.
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi laid a wreath at the tombs of the martyrs, including that of her father Bogyoke Aung San, and eight other leaders who were assassinated in 1947, state media reported.
The State Counsellor paid her respects as hundreds of spectators, officials, observers and security personnel looked on.
With the Myanmar flag flying at half-mast, a guard of honour paid tribute with a gun salute. Those present observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.