Mee Mee from 88-Gen dies in car accident

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Tuesday, 14 August 2018

Mee Mee from 88-Generation Peace and Open Society. Photo: Nang Nge/Facebook

Mee Mee from 88-Generation Peace and Open Society died yesterday in a car accident after attending a funeral.

88-Generation leader Ko Ko Gyi confirmed her death saying, “Yes, she has died. She visited Pathein to attend the funeral service of the wife of poet Maung Aung Pwint and the car in which she was travelling had an accident in Kyauggone.”

Another 88-Generation leader Ni Lar Thein was injured in the accident but she was reportedly out of danger.

Mee Mee was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was pronounced died at 5:20 p.m.

