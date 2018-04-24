MHRC sends a letter regarding Pol. Capt. Moe Yan Naing case to Home Ministry

The Myanmar Human Rights Commission (MHRC) reportedly sent a letter to the Home Ministry regarding the Pol. Capt. Moe Yan Naing case requesting he be given full human rights and allowing him to meet with his family during the trial.
Myanmar Human Rights Commission member Yu Lwin Aung said that the commission could not intervene in the ongoing trial case, so they sent a request letter to Home Ministry after the plenary meeting held at the Human Rights Commission office.
Police arrested two Reuters reporters, Walone and Kyaw Soe Oo, along with two policemen, Pol. Capt. Moe Yan Naing and Pol. Sgt. Khin Maung Lin, on December 12, 2017, for alleged possession of documents regarding conflicts in Rakhine State. The defence counsel in the case said that Pol. Capt. Moe Yan Naing testified in court that Pol. Brig. Gen. Tin Ko Ko commanded the setting up of two Reuters reporters.
Human Rights Commission member Yu Lwin Aung said that they must wait for a reply from Home Ministry since they could not intervene in the case during the trial.