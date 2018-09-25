Military officer files defamation lawsuit against monk

A Myanmar military officer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Buddhist monk known for founding a charity organization in the central city of Mandalay, for posting comments on social media that were critical of the country’s top defense commander and the armed forces, RFA reported.
Lieutenant Colonel Myo Khaing Win of the military’s Central Command filed the complaint at the Amarapura township police station on Sept. 22 requesting that legal action be taken against Thawbita under Article 66(d) of the 2013 Telecommunications Act for his posts on Facebook criticizing military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and the role of the country’s powerful military in politics.
Police charged Thawbita on Sept. 22 with violating Article 66(d) which prohibits the use of the telecom network to defame people. Violators are subject to a jail term and a fine. The lawsuit can proceed once police have apprehended the monk, the report said.