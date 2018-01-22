Military tribunal sentences six soldiers to 10 years

A Myanmar military tribunal has sentenced six soldiers to 10 years in prison with hard labour for killing three civilians in Kachin state, AP reported quoting officials speaking on 20 January.
The Kachin state police office said the tribunal handed down the sentence on Friday after finding the soldiers guilty of killing three ethnic Kachin civilians in September. The prosecution came after an internal investigation by the military.
Min Zaw, a Kachin state police officer, said that during the hearing the six confessed that they were responsible for the killings.