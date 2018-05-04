Mingalar market to be rebuilt within two years

By
Myo Pyae Thin
On Friday, 4 May 2018

At a foundation stone laying ceremony held on May 3, Yangon Region government Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein said that Mingalar market which was damaged by fire in 2016 would be rebuilt within two years starting from April 1.

It will have 15 storeys with 2 storeys for parking, 3 storeys for the market and the remaining 10 storeys will be for residential and office areas. It will be built by San Myat Tun Company.

The new market will reportedly cost 68 billion kyats and vendors will be given shops on their original floors. The new building is expected to be opened in 2020.

More Articles

Garbage fire brought under control
Neighbours welcome Wuhan summit
Report finds decline in free speech and media freedom in Myanmar
Judge accepts police witness ‘trap’ testimony in Reuters case
Peace talks with KNPP make progress
UN expert says civilians must be protected as Kachin violence mounts
....

Advertisements

This Week