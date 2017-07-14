Minister calls for illegal timber trade law to be enforced

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 14 July 2017

Workers lift teak logs with a crane at a timber area on the outskirts of Yangon. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

A member of parliament urged the Union government to enforce the laws against the illegal trade of timber in Myanmar during yesterday’s Pyithu Hluttaw session, state media reported on 14 July.

MP U Kyaw Aung Lwin read a statement that said the country’s illegal timber trade was a large-scale problem that is rife with corruption.Village administrators and township-level officials often face pressure to offer protection to illegal traders, the MP said.

Between the years 2002 to 2017, one deputy administrator and eight people have been killed and 42 have been injured in Myanmar during investigations into illegal timber trading, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation.

Illegal logging is a significant problem in Myanmar, with poor governance, weak law enforcement and conflict hindering efforts to address the problem, the report said.

More Articles

Myanmar forms diplomatic ties with Seychelles
Commander in Chief’s office allege remarks of Yangon Chief Minister are ‘insults’ to the Army
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi condemns attack on Hindu pilgrims in India
Myanmar workers caught in Malaysian migrant worker crackdown
Vice President Henry Van Thio presents the farmland work permit card to local farmer in Madaya township yesterday. Photo: MNA
Farmers accept return of land in Mandalay
A female demonstrator shouts into a megaphone during the protest in Mandalay, in Central Myanmar on July 12, 2017. Photo: Kway Zay Win/AFP
Myanmar farmers stage week-long protest over land grabs

Advertisements

This Week