Ministry says lawyer’s assassination due to ‘extreme patriotic fervour, personal grudge’

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 25 February 2017

Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Kyaw Swe speaks during a press conference in Yangon on 25 February 2017. Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Kyaw Swe speaks during a press conference in Yangon on 25 February 2017. Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

The Home Affairs Ministry today held a press conference in Yangon about the Myanmar Police Force’s investigation into the assassination of lawyer Ko Ni.

In the press conference, held at the Drug Elimination Museum in Yangon, the Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Kyaw Swe and other top officials explained to the media about their ongoing investigation into the assassination.

Based on the current investigation, the Home Affairs Minister said in the press conference that extreme patriotic fervour and a personal grudge led to the assassination of lawyer Ko Ni.

Currently, suspects Zaya Phyo and Aung Win Zaw and Naga Lay aka Aung Naing Myint, have been arrested and detained.

Police Major General Win said clues as to the suspects’ personal grudge towards lawyer Ko Ni have been found. 

The investigation is ongoing and has yet to be brought to court.

Muslim lawyer and National League for Democracy Party advisor Ko Ni was shot dead at Yangon International Airport on January 29.

More Articles

Refugees in front of their temporary shelter near Lung Byeng village, Waimaw township in Kachin state. Photo: Hkun Lat/AFP
NGO calls on the UN to support resolution on human rights in Myanmar
Myanmar Buddhists protest raid on scandal-hit Thai temple
British human rights campaigner refused visa to Myanmar
Calling for peace - wheelchair riders on the road in Mandalay. Photo: Aung Ko Oo/Mizzima
Wheelchair peace group on the way to Nay Pyi Taw
Non-ceasefire ethnic groups read papers at Panghsang Conference
350 Myanmar farmers facing court over land grabs

Advertisements

This Week