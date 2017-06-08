Missing Myanmar Air Force place found

Myanmar Air Force helicopters are pictured on standby to conduct rescue missions at Dawei Airport on June 8, 2017, the day after a military plane disappeared off the coast of Launglon, in southern Myanmar. Myanmar's military said on June 8 it has found the wreckage of a plane that went missing off the southern coast with more than 120 people on board, along with several bodies. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

The Myanmar army says debris and bodies have been found after a military plane went missing with 122 people on board yesterday.

According to a BBC report quoting the military’s Facebook page, dispersed wreckage was found in the Andaman Sea.

The plane was flying from Myeik to Yangon, and the debris was found in the sea off the coastal town of Dawei. Communication with the flight was lost on Wednesday.

More than half of the passengers were from military families, including 15 children, along with 35 soldiers and 14 crew members, the army chief's office said in a statement quoted by AFP.

According to the military, search teams on Thursday morning found the bodies of a man, woman and a child as well as a wheel, several life jackets and some luggage. The main body of the plane has not yet been found.

