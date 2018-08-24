Mizzima announces broadcast partnership with Indian broadcaster

Press Release
24 August 2018, New Delhi
Mizzima Media Group is proud to announce a forthcoming partnership Agreement with Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Service Broadcaster.
The Agreement will realize cooperation and collaboration in broadcasting and envisions content-sharing covering a wide range of genres, including culture, entertainment, education, science, news and sports along with other areas of mutual interest.
Mizzima Editor in-Chief and Managing Director Mr. Soe Myint commented, “I am grateful that the people of India have been supporting Mizzima from the day we founded it in New Delhi in 1998, while we were refugees.”
He added, “The cooperation with Prasar Bharati will help our newly-launched Mizzima TV channel with quality content. I also believe that through this interaction, we will be able to strengthen relations and friendship between India and Myanmar.”
Mizzima Media Company Limited and Prasar Bharati today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to codify the terms of the Agreement in New Delhi India.
Mizzima Media Group is multi-media powerhouse reaching over 20 million viewers and readers through broadcast, digital, print and social media, Mizzima Media produces daily digital newspaper in Myanmar, a Mizzima Weekly in English, and websites in both Myanmar (www.mizzimaburmese.com) and English (www.mizzima.com). Additionally, Mizzima media products such as SMS, Radio News, Video News and Images are also available on various digital platforms and mobile phones in Myanmar. Mizzima also prides itself on our active cooperation with other national and international stakeholders in the media reform process in Myanmar. In March this year, Mizzima launched its Free-to-Air TV channel with a strong focus on youth and development of Myanmar.