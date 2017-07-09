Mizzima to host 5 former political prisoners under 6-month fellowship

Mizzima Media group will be taking in five former political prisoners for a six month fellowship programme at their main office in Yangon.
“Mizzima is honored to host five former political prisoners, including Ko Thant Zaw who was in prison for more than 23 years for his political belief under the military government, as honorary fellows at its Yangon Office under a six-month fellowship program supported by USAID and FHI360,” says Mizzima Editor in Chief Soe Myint.
Mizzima Media Group was one of a number of media groups, NGO members, and members of the diplomatic community who attended an “Introduction and Orientation Workshop” under a Former Political Prisoners Fellowship Program held at the Sedona Hotel in Yangon on July 9, 2017.
The fellowship programme starts on 17 July 2017.
Mizzima expressed their gratitude to Ko Aung Din, a former political prisoner himself, for his “hard work” to make this happen.
Although Myanmar has seen the release of a number of political prisoners over the last six years, since the former government of Thein Sein, it continues to hold a number of people jailed for their political beliefs and actions.