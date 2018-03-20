Mizzima TV channel available from March 24

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Private TV channels, including Mizzima, will broadcast via MRTV starting from March 24 according to an Information Department announcement.

In addition to Mizzima there are four more new Free on Air TV channels.

Mizzima Media Group Administrative Director Soe Myint said that Mizzima TV channel would focus on youth and child programmes besides entertainment programmes in its telecast.
 
“Mizzima will telecast mainly for youths and children because there aren’t any TV channels focussing on this area in Myanmar. So this audience will be suitable for us,” Soe Myint said. 

