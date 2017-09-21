Mob tries to block aid shipment in Rakhine

Hundreds of Buddhists in Myanmar tried to block a shipment of aid to Muslims in Rakine state with a witness saying protesters threw petrol bombs before police dispersed them by firing into the air.
According to a Reuters report, the shipment, organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was bound for the north of the state where terrorist attacks on Aug. 25 led to counter-insurgency operations.
Several hundred-people tried to stop a boat being loaded with about 50 tonnes of aid at a dock in the Rakhine State capital of Sittwe late on Wednesday.
The protesters, some carrying sticks and metal bars, threw petrol bombs and about 200 police were forced to disperse them by shooting into the air, a witness said, adding that he saw some injured people. Eight people were detained according to the report.