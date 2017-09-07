Modi visits Shwedagon, Ananda pagoda

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Myanmar's iconic Shwedagon pagoda on Thursday.
He was received by the monks at the temple and other dignitaries.
Modi was accompanied by Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishanker and Ambassdor VikramMisri.
He was shown round the pagoda by the monks and was seen praying before Buddha statues at different points.
He also rang the big bell at the pagoda and later visited the Kali temple.
On Wednesday, Modi visited the Ananda pagoda at Bagan which holds an important place in Buddhist cosmography.
The Ananda Pagoda has been restored by Indian archaeologists and many murals hitherto written off as lost have been uncovered by them.
Modi has described Myanmar as a holy land and offered thanks for the preservation of the great heritage of Buddhism with what he described as single minded devotion.
India is seeking to connect strongly to Myanmar through their shared heritage of Buddhism and Hinduism and described the Indian settlers in Myanmar as the bridge between the two countries.
Modi said many Hindu gods had Burmese names and the epic Ramayana is very much in the hearts of Burmese people.