Mon Chief Minister Min Min Oo to resign

Mon State Chief Mnister Min Min Oo announced on his official Facebook Page that he will resign from his government position.
He said he would submit the resignation letter to the President this week, he told Mizzima on February 18.
On his Facebook page, he wrote this morning: “I resign. Thanks to you all. It is usual that all things eventually cease to exist.”
He met with Win Htein, secretary of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of National League for Democracy, on February 17 at Kyaik Hto Township NLD office.
Regarding the meeting, he said, “I negotiated with and informed them that I will resign.”
There have been complaint letters against Min Min Oo and Tanintharyi Region parliament speaker Khin Maung Aye concerning alleged conflicts of interest. An investigation committee was formed by NLD on 28 November, 2016.
The committee submitted their finding to NLD CEC and the State Counsellor Office of Myanmar in January this year.
The committee leader Nyan Win alleges that Min Min Oo is guilty of conflicts of interest.
Min Min Oo, who obtained an electronics engineering degree from Yangon Institute of Technology, has a rubber-related business, a mobile-phone shop and rice-noddle business.
According to Mon News, during the eight months after the Mon State Chief Minister took office, he has been occasionally absent from the Hluttaw [parliament] conferences, he included business associates in the state project committee, and he often had meetings with certain financiers. This has led to public criticism, alongside condemnation of his social life.