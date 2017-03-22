Money laundering law to be amended

Union Minister Lt. Gen. Kyaw Swe of the Home Ministry said that the Money Laundering Law which was enacted and promulgated in 2014 under the rule of former President Thein Sein would be amended to keep it in line with newly passed resolutions by the United Nations Security Council.
“We are drafting the amendment bill and working to present it to parliament in 2017,” Lt. Gen. Kyaw Swe said.
The Union Home Minister was speaking at a meeting of the Money Laundering Central Committee held at the ministry’s office in Naypyitaw on March 21.