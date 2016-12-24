More details on librarian found beheaded in Maungdaw

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 24 December 2016

People walk in Ngakhuya village near the Maungdaw town of Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rakhine State, 21 December 2016. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

People walk in Ngakhuya village near the Maungdaw town of Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rakhine State, 21 December 2016. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

More details have emerged about the brutal killing of a volunteer librarian in northern Rakhine State who, after speaking to the media, was found beheaded on December 23.

According to the State Counsellor Office, Dus Mohammad @ Runarmyar (also referred to in media reports as Shu Nar Myar) was found dead in Ngakhuya Village.

Shortly before his disappearance and murder, Shu Nar Myar had refuted accusations against security forces on abuse cases in the area in interviews with local and foreign journalists comprising of13 reporters and photojournalists at the village on 22 December.

According to sources, he came back home at around 6 pm after the interview with reporters and changed his clothes and went out into the village.

As he not arrived back home by around 10 pm, his elder brother Dil Muhamad informed the village head U Georgyi Aung and the Ngakhuya Police Station.

While investigating the case, the security forces were informed by his elder brother that he had found some blood stains near Dotan Village.

The body of Shu Nar Myar was found without a head, and with two stab wounds on each thigh, according to the report of the State Counsellor Office.

More Articles

The entrance to Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State. Photo: Mizzima
Seven new Rakhine villages to be set up in Maungdaw
US President-elect Donald Trump speaking to a crowd at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA, 17 December 2016. Photo: EPA
With Cold War words, Trump launches into nuclear debate
Shu Nar Myar, left, in white shirt, being interviewed by reporters. Photo: State Counsellor Office Information Committee
Muslim man found dead after speaking to media in restive Myanmar state
Harvesting time. Photo: Mizzima
Region Government to act over disputed land
RCSS, Myanmar army clash accidental
Fugitive doctor-killer found hiding in Myanmar

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?