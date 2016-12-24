More details on librarian found beheaded in Maungdaw

More details have emerged about the brutal killing of a volunteer librarian in northern Rakhine State who, after speaking to the media, was found beheaded on December 23.
According to the State Counsellor Office, Dus Mohammad @ Runarmyar (also referred to in media reports as Shu Nar Myar) was found dead in Ngakhuya Village.
Shortly before his disappearance and murder, Shu Nar Myar had refuted accusations against security forces on abuse cases in the area in interviews with local and foreign journalists comprising of13 reporters and photojournalists at the village on 22 December.
According to sources, he came back home at around 6 pm after the interview with reporters and changed his clothes and went out into the village.
As he not arrived back home by around 10 pm, his elder brother Dil Muhamad informed the village head U Georgyi Aung and the Ngakhuya Police Station.
While investigating the case, the security forces were informed by his elder brother that he had found some blood stains near Dotan Village.
The body of Shu Nar Myar was found without a head, and with two stab wounds on each thigh, according to the report of the State Counsellor Office.