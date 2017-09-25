More explosive devices uncovered in Myanmar northern state

Global Times/Xinhua
On Monday, 25 September 2017

Seven more improvised explosive devices have been uncovered by Myanmar security forces in a village in Yathedaung township of Rakhine state, but were deactivated with no injury, Myanmar News Agency reported Sunday. 

The explosive devices, found in Chein Khar Li village Saturday as the security forces were patrolling the area, were suspected of being planted by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) extremist terrorists. 

The security forces also found six houses in two villages in Maungtaw and eight other Hindu houses in Kyein Chaung destroyed by fire, and the fire is suspected of starting from a Muslim house and then spreading to nearby Hindu houses, the report said. 

Myanmar government is working for the resettlement of refugees displaced at home and abroad due to conflicts in the country's northern Rakhine state. 

Local people in the affected areas by the recent attack on Aug. 25 are being provided with humanitarian aid without discrimination, officials said, adding that the authorities are increasing more humanitarian aid to reach all areas in Rakhine state with the help of donor countries including those of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). 

Meanwhile, recommendations of the final report of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine, led by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, are being implemented by the Implementation Committee.

