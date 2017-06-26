Music festival to support national reconciliation to start in July

Myanmar is making preparations for a nationwide and months-long Peace Music Festival starting the first week of July to support the country's national reconciliation and peace efforts, Xinhua reported on 25 June quoting a statement by Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV).
The Peace Music Festival, jointly organized by the MRTV, Forever Group and Shwe Than Lwin Co, comprises singing competitions for the best peace-related songs.
The competitions will be held in three stages in 10 cities including Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay, the report said.