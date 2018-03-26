Music festival for wildlife to be held in Yangon

The first-ever music festival "Voices for Wildlife" will be held in Myanmar's Yangon in April, the Global New Light of Myanmar has reported according to Xinhua.
Jointly organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar, the Mahabandoola Park in Yangon will host the music festival on April 7.
The music concert aims to share awareness to the public for eradicating wildlife trafficking, the biggest challenges faced in the country as well as in other countries, the report said.