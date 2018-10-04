Myanmar’s Peace Commission wants NCA meeting

Myanmar’s Peace Commission wants government officials, military officers, and ethnic armed groups that have signed the country’s Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) to meet with top national leaders on Oct. 15 to iron out unresolved issues in the slow-moving peace process, RFA reported quoting a leader from one of the organizations.
Peace commission chairman Tin Myo Win held a two-day preliminary meeting with representatives from the armed forces and ethnic armies on Oct. 1-2 at the National Reconciliation and Peace Center (NRPC) in Yangon to discuss a larger meeting that would include government and military leaders.
At a summit in northern Thailand in September, representatives from the 10 NCA-signatory groups issued a statement saying that they would continue efforts to engage in talks with the national military and the government about federal policies, such as holding further rounds of key peace negotiations.