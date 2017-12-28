Myanmar ‘feels sad’ over US sanction decision

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 28 December 2017

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

Myanmar "feels sad" over a U.S. decision to sanction a military general, a government spokesman said, after Washington linked the commander last week to abuses against the Rohingya Muslim minority, todayonline has reported.

"This targeted sanction is based on unreliable accusations without evidence, as we have repeatedly said, so we feel sad for that," Zaw Htay, spokesman for Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, told Reuters by phone late on Tuesday.

The Trump administration announced on Dec. 21 that it was sanctioning Major General Maung Maung Soe, who was reportedly in charge of a crackdown on the Rohingya minority in Rakhine State.

