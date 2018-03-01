Myanmar to act on counterfeit medicine

Myanmar has vowed to cooperate with countries in the region to combat transnational distributors of counterfeit medicine, Xinhua reported.
At a meeting with French Ambassador Olivier Richard and diplomat Jean David Levitte, President of the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Research against Counterfeit Medicine (IRACM), Deputy Attorney-General U Win Myint warned of the dangerous side effect of counterfeit drugs that Myanmar and the rest of the world have to face, stressing the need to enforce effective laws and punishment to dissuade producers of such drugs.
There is an upcoming anti-counterfeit medicine workshop in the Greater Mekong Subregion where laws, policies and implementation to target counterfeit medicine are set to be discussed, the report said.