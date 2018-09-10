Myanmar to address shortage of nurses

Myanmar will admit up to 3,600 trainees into the Nursing School this year, up from 1,800 last year to address the shortage of nurses in the country, Xinhua reported quoting the Myanmar News Agency.
Minister of Health and Sports Dr. Myint Htwe told the Myanmar Nurse and Midfwife Council (MNMC) in its first plenary session in Yangon Sunday that the country is prioritizing to offer promotion of opportunities for nurses and midwives, while producing human resources of the two fields through diploma courses, off-campus and on-campus programs as the vitality of their role is equal to that of doctors and other staff of the medical field.
Myint Htwe urged the MNMC to establish links with international counterparts, develop efficiency promotion and other enforcement programs and enhance nursing and midwifery skill through cooperation with the Myanmar Nurse and Midwife Association.