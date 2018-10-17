Myanmar appoints new deputy ministers, Nay Pyi Taw council member

The Myanmar government has appointed three new deputy ministers and one Nay Pyi Taw Council member to reinforce its cabinet, according to an order of the President's Office late Monday.

U Kyi Min was named as deputy minister of religious affairs and culture, while Dr. Ye Myint Swe as deputy minister of natural resources and environmental conservation and U Hla Maw Oo as deputy minister of ethnic affairs.

The presidential office also appointed U Nyi Tun as a member of Nay Pyi Taw Council.

