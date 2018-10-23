Myanmar Army and KNPP clash in Kayah State

The Myanmar Army and the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) have blamed each other for breaching a bilateral cease-fire agreement during a weekend clash in Hpa Saung township that left no casualties, RFA has reported.
Light Infantry Brigade (LIB) 428 clashed with soldiers from the KNPP’s armed wing, the Karenni Army, on Oct. 20.
The KNPP signed a cease-fire accord to end hostilities with the Myanmar military in March 2012. The group had signed a previous cease-fire agreement with the former military government in 1995, but that pact held up for only three months.
The skirmish was the first time in six-and-a-half years that the two sides engaged in fighting.