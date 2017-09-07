Myanmar Catholic Church prepares for Pope’s visit

The Catholic Church of Myanmar is getting ready to welcome Pope Francis in less than 3 months, according to a report on Vatican Radio. The Vatican announced on Aug. 28 that the Pope will make a 2-nation apostolic visit that will first take him to Myanmar, Nov 27 to 30, then to neighbouring Bangladesh, Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.
The Holy See and Myanmar established full diplomatic relations between them shortly after a private meeting between Pope Francis and State Counsellor and Foreign Minister of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi in the Vatican on May 4. On August 12, the pontiff appointed Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam as apostolic nuncio to the country.
Of Myanmar’s some 51. 4 million mostly Buddhist population, Catholics number only about 700,000, according to the country’s cardinal, Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon.