Myanmar to celebrate Earth Day.

For the first time, Myanmar will be joining 172 other countries in taking action on climate change.
World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in partnership with Myanmar Climate Change Alliance (MCCA) will be hosting a celebration of Earth Hour on 25 March by lighting up 10,000 oil lamps at Shwedagon Pagoda. During the same period, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, residents of Yangon will also be encouraged to switch off lights in their own homes and businesses.
Every year for the past 10 years, millions of people have participated in Earth Hour, a worldwide movement organised by WWF, where for one hour, everyone is encouraged to turn off non-essential lights as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.
Ahead of the event, WWF is hosting a media briefing on March 15 to share more information about Earth Hour 2017 at Shwedagon Pagoda and share other key initiatives in line with the action against climate change.