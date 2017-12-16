Myanmar companies support saving elephants

Two of the largest conglomerates in Myanmar – Kanbawza (KBZ) Group of Companies and Shwe Taung Group – have joined hands with VOICES FOR MOMOS, supporting the nationwide campaign to end the sale of elephant and other illegal wildlife products in Myanmar.
KBZ Group is amplifying the VOICES FOR MOMOS public education efforts through an integrated print, digital and outdoor advertising campaign that kicks off today at the Kyaiktiyo Pagoda (Golden Rock) in Mon State, with public service messages printed on the newly-launched cable cars shuttling visitors to one of the country’s most popular pilgrimage sites.
The region surrounding Golden Rock has been identified as one of the hotspots for illegal wildlife trading in Myanmar. By bringing the campaign closer to the area, KBZ Group and VOICES FOR MOMOS aim to directly reach illegal wildlife traders whilst educating the general public and discouraging local and foreign tourists from buying these products.
“KBZ Group believes all corporates should take a leading role and develop forward looking practices that take care of our planet and all living creatures. Working hand in hand with communities and different sectors, companies can set their business goals and integrate environmental considerations which help bring a positive impact to the planet. Mainstreaming best environmental practice and innovating new ones can help enable an environmentally sustainable economy,” said Daw Nang Lang Kham, Executive Director of KBZ Group.
The KBZ Group is giving VOICES FOR MOMOS access to its wealth of communications assets including advertising spots across digital and broadcast channels, billboards and other out-of-home media. Leveraging the strength and reach of KBZ Bank, it is also using their network of over 1,000 ATMs and branches across the country to disseminate information about the elephant poaching crisis.
Meanwhile, Shwe Taung Group is hosting a series of VOICES FOR MOMOS events at two of their retail properties, Junction Square and Junction City. The campaign video and other materials will also be shown at the mall cinemas over the coming weeks.
Shwe Taung Group is one of Myanmar's leading corporations with a diversified portfolio of business interests. Shwe Taung Real Estate has an established track record of delivering quality real estate projects in Myanmar. It has developed more than 50 projects over 800 acres of land in Myanmar, including the Crystal Tower, Crystal Residences, Junction Square, Union Business Centre, Union Financial Centre, and Junction City.
“Sustainability is at the core of Shwe Taung's strategy. We actively engage in practices that meet the wider social, environmental and economic needs of our society. Environmental conservation is at the heart of these initiatives and protecting our iconic elephants is of paramount importance. We are delighted to extend our support to VOICES FOR MOMOS,” said Dr Sandar Htun, Chief Executive Officer of Shwe Taung Real Estate.
Dr Christy Williams, Country Director, WWF-Myanmar said, “Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes the whole community to end the sale of elephant and other illegal wildlife products in Myanmar. Today, we’re delighted to announce that two of the largest corporations in Myanmar have raised their powerful voices to save Myanmar’s momos.”
VOICES FOR MOMOS is a campaign launched in response to the Myanmar elephant poaching and skinning crisis with the aim of encouraging individuals and organisations across all sectors to use their voice to call for the end of illegal wildlife sales in Myanmar.