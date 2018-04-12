Myanmar to establish a movie studio and skill training school

Myanmar is planning to establish a movie studio and skill training school in Nay Pyi Taw for development of the country's movie industry, Xinhua has reported.
The establishment of the school is to raise the image of Myanmar through the art of motion picture and for its development, Minister of Information Pe Myint was quoted as saying.
At a coordination meeting on the move, Pe Myint pledged the government's assistance for the set-up, saying that the next coordination meeting will take place in Yangon.