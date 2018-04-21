Myanmar FDA head arrested for alleged corruption

Zabuthiri Township police force arrested the Director General of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Ministry of Health and Sports for allegedly misusing his power in the ownership of a house and plot of land valued at over 150 million kyats.
The police say the accused Dr. Than Htut was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on 20 April and was brought to Zabuthiri Township court for remand.
The Anti-corruption Commission allege FDA DG Dr. Than Htut took a bribe of over 150 million kyat from companies which won construction tenders for buildings of his department and then the commission registered a case against him at Zabuthiri Township police station.
The press statement issued by Anti-corruption Commission says, “Since Dr. Than Htut is found abusing his power by asking for construction materials worth 151,439,786 kyat (over 150 million kyat) from companies which won tender for supplying and building of construction projects of his department for building a one-storeyed pucca building, building a boundary wall, a two-storeyed building attached with garage, one sentry shelter, a swimming pool, a water fountain and fixtures for interior decorations for his own use.”
The press statement issued by Anti-corruption Commission further says, “The department received complaint of corruption in construction projects under Ministry of Health and Sports with sub-standard building quality, misusing of government fund by some departmental heads of this ministry and the complainant asked for investigation of these bribery cases so that the commission investigated these corruption cases and finally this corruption case was exposed and found.”
Anti-corruption commission member Lai Lai Thwin told Mizzima, “We registered the case after our investigation found the corruption but the trial court must continue its job in court proceedings.”
In meeting with the Anti-Corruption Commission, President Win Myint gave a guideline to commission in his first meeting with commission on April 11 as saying, “the commission must do its job resolutely disregard of family pedigree of the accused, status of the accused and wealth of the accused.”
In his inaugural address delivered as President at Union Parliament, he said, “We must suppress the bribery and corruptions more and effectively.”
House of Nationalities has started deliberations on a Bill for Amending the Anti-Corruption Law and then the amended will allow law enforcers more power in investigation of people who are suspected of corruption.