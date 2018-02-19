Myanmar to get five more TV channels

Five more private companies have signed a cooperation agreement with state-run Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) to operate as content providers for digital free-to-air TV channels in a multi-playout system of MRTV, Xinhua reported quoting the Myanmar News Agency.
The five content providers - Mizzima, DVB, Fortune, KMA and My Multi-Media, will soon be providing viewers in months with a broader variety of information, views and entertainment programs; the report quoted Minister of Information Pe Myint as saying.
Noting that private media not only provides information but also educates and entertains, Pe Myint said at the signing ceremony on Saturday that private media including the five new content providers allow the public to obtain complete information and facts and will, in turn, benefit the country's development.