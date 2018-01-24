Myanmar to get six Sukhoi Su-30 fighters

Myanmar is to obtain six Sukhoi Su-30 fighters under a deal signed during a visit by Russia's defence minister to the Southeast Asian nation, according to an article by FlighGlobal quoting a report by Russia's TASS news agency.
The TASS article quotes deputy defence minister Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin as saying that the aircraft will be the main fighter aircraft of the Myanmar air force.
FlightGlobal's World Air Force's directory for 2018 shows that the mainstay of Myanmar's combat fleet are 39 Mikoyan MiG-29 aircraft. The country is also shown as having orders for 16 Chengdu/Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17 fighters.