Myanmar govt says measures being taken for development and security in Rakhine

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 12 August 2017

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi attends the meeting with Union ministers in Nay Pyi Taw over security situation in Rakhine State. Photo: Myanmar State Counsellor Office

In line with the decisions taken at the meeting on the security situation in the Rakhine State held on 9 August 2017 and presided by the Myanmar State Counsellor, development activities in Rakhine are being enhanced, according to a press release of the State Counsellor’s office on August 12.

A group of engineers and technicians, led by the chief engineer from the Electricity Supply Enterprise, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy left for the Rakhine State on August 11 to conduct a feasibility survey to evaluate provision of electricity from the national grid to townships that do not have electricity, according to the office.

Moreover, as proposed by the Rakhine State Government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence at the meeting, the Ministry of Construction is to undertake building of four connecting roads to link eastern and western parts of the May Yu mountain range which will contribute to peace, security, and rule of law as well as safe and smooth transportation.

In accordance with the decision taken at the meeting on August 9, the Rakhine State Government will impose a curfew under the Article 144 for relevant areas within the Rathidaung Township to maintain peace and stability. Plans are underway to reinforce security forces and military forces by deployment of additional troops to support the security maintenance and clearance operations.

The State Counsellor’s Office says that “in order to prevent extremist terrorists from taking a stronghold in the May Yu mountain range, security clearance operations are being heightened.” Union Ministries concerned are coordinating to station troops in the May Yu mountain range to enhance the security in the region.

Northern Rakhine State has faced a security problem following attacks on border police posts in October 2016 and ensuing clashes.

The Myanmar government stated in a press release: “We urge the people, political parties, NGOs, friendly countries and international community to show support by opposing the extremist terrorist acts.”

