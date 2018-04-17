Myanmar grants amnesty to over 8,500 prisoners

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Myanmar’s President Win Myint. Photo: Myanmar President Office

Myanmar’s President Win Myint has granted amnesty to more than 8,500 prisoners, reportedly including at least three dozen political prisoners, according to AP.

The amnesty, announced Tuesday, coincided with Myanmar's traditional New Year. It was granted to 8,490 Myanmar citizens and 51 foreigners. A statement from presidential spokesman Zaw Thay said those released included the aged, people in ill health and drug offenders. None was individually named.

It also said 36 of those to be freed had been listed as political prisoners by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners – Burma (AAPP-B).

More Articles

Rape puts Myanmar Army on UN ‘List of Shame’
British MPs call for further arms sanctions on Myanmar
State Counsellor to visit Vietnam
Myanmar National Airline makes emergency land at Dawei
Scepticism as Myanmar announces return of first refugee family
Despite UN warnings, Myanmar vows early Rohingya return
....

Advertisements

This Week