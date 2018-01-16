Myanmar, Laos to increase cooperation

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 16 January 2018

Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (3-R) and Myanmar's State counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (2-L), meet at the presidential house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 15 January 2018. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA-EFE

State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and visiting Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith attended a bilateral meeting between the two countries at the Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday, state media reported on 16 January.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation and the promotion of bilateral relations, defence and security cooperation between the two countries, boosting trade, economic cooperation and investment, promoting tourism and transportation sectors, education sector, electric and energy sectors, peace, stability, and human-trafficking and drugs in the border regions.

At the meeting, the Laotian Prime Minister invited State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to pay an official visit to Lao PDR in the near future.

More Articles

Karen State CM Nan Khin Htwe Myint injured in a car accident in July, arrived at Yangon Hospital. Photo: Thura/Mizzima
Karen State CM hands over duties to acting CM
Ethnic nationalities want 21st Century Panglong Conference deferred
Talks in Myanmar to ‘settle issues’ on refugee return
Indian coast guard ships visit Yangon
India and Myanmar to streamline free movement for border villagers
Chair of UEHRD visits Sittway
....

Advertisements

This Week