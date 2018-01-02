Myanmar marks New Year’s Day

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 2 January 2018

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw, centre, leads a ceremony at Shwedagon Pagoda to mark the New Year. Photo: Thura/Mizzima

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw, centre, leads a ceremony at Shwedagon Pagoda to mark the New Year. Photo: Thura/Mizzima

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw attended a New Year's Day ceremony at Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon on January 1.

Some 18,000 monks and nuns gathered at Yangon's Shwedagon Pagoda for a Buddhist ceremony marking New Year's Day, which is a public holiday for the first time in Myanmar.

President Htin Kyaw said the government has been working hard to achieve internal peace, national reconciliation, building a democratic federal republic, and improving the social and economic life of the people, a process that had achieved a degree of success.

He said Myanmar people had worked with the government with full force and enthusiasm in building a peaceful, prosperous and developed country.

Myanmar typically celebrates New Year in April with the popular water festival, also marked in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

Reporting by Mizzima and wire services

More Articles

Asia needs to explore regional solution for ethnic woes
Chinese who killed bear in Myanmar apologizes to internet users
Bangladesh arrests suspected Islamist militant near Rohingya camps
UNICEF urges ending of violations against children in conflict areas
Why China’s plan helps solve Rohingya crisis
The ID issuing process underway. Photo: MOI
About 3,000 NVC and NID cards issued in Maungtaw Township, Rakhine
....

Advertisements

This Week