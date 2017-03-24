Myanmar military captures more MNDAA outposts

Mizzima
On Friday, 24 March 2017

Map shows MNDAA’s outposts occupied by the forces of the Tatmadaw. Photo: MNA

The Myanmar military have seized more outposts of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) in areas bordering China, state media reported on 24 March.

The Myanmar military released the information yesterday and said that its troops occupied the outposts between BP 126 and BP 127, Point 1052 hill.

From March 6 till the last time of occupying the hillocks, 28 bodies, 59 various kinds of firearms, ammunition and accessories, and more than 130,000 tablets of amphetamines were seized. Some members of the Myanmar Army were killed and some wounded, said the statement

