Myanmar Military head calls for development, not finger-pointing

Myanmar Military Commander in Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has called on the country to work for the nation’s development by drawing lessons from the past rather than pointing fingers and allotting blame, noting the problem of underdevelopment due to armed conflicts in the country.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing offered these words at the parade held on the 73rd Tadmadaw Day (Armed Forces Day) at the parade ground in Nay Pyi Taw on the morning of 27 March.
“We must work hard to catch up with other countries. We must work hard in unity for the development of the country disregarding our race and creed rather than doing the blame game and pointing fingers at the past. It’s time for doing development of the country by drawing lessons from the past,” he told the assembled service men and women, government personnel and foreign guests.
He warned about the baseless and groundless attacks against the Tatmadaw with the malicious intention of maligning the dignity of Tatmadaw and creating disunity in Tatmadaw, he said.
“In this political transition period, some opposition organizations made increasing malicious attacks against Tatmadaw by various means for maligning the dignity of Tatmadaw and creating distrust of Tatmadaw by the people so that we must analyse these malicious attacks against us and we must build our unity in the Tatmadaw,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said.
A total of over 12,000 soldiers and policemen were on parade, in addition to helicopters and fighter jets. The Commander in Chief took time to walk and carry out inspections of the troops.