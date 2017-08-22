Myanmar military prevents aid being delivered to IDPs in Kachin State

The Myanmar military has stopped a prominent domestic activist and aid group from delivering rice to war refugees in a camp in Kachin state, even though there are no hostilities between the government army and ethnic militias in the area, according to a RFA report.
Soldiers on 20 August stopped cars driven by members of the 88 Generation Peace and Open Society Group from transporting bags of rice to ethnic Lisu people living in an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in the northern state’s Sadone area
The IDPs had left their villages during recent clashes between the Myanmar army and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA). More than 500 internally displaced persons, including 100 children, are staying at the camp, the report said.